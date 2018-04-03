MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota surgeons who went viral for their music are headed to Hollywood.

They became popular for singing to patients at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Now, they get to sing for Ellen.

WCCO talked with Elvis Francois and William Robinson a couple weeks ago. They are both orthopedic surgeons doing their residence at the Mayo Clinic.

“They say laughter is the best medicine, so all of us working together is really good,” Ellen said to the surgeons. “You fix them up and I finish them off. All hospitals should have my show on.”

In March, Francois shared a video of him and fellow orthopedic surgery resident Robinson performing a cover of Mike Yung’s debut single, “Alright”. Francois sings in the video, while Robinson plays piano.

The video quickly went viral and now has millions of views.

Francois says he was told by a since-retired doctor that it’s the surgeon’s responsibility to bear the burden of worry with patients.

