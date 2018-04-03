MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our April snowstorm continues with steady snow expected in the Twin Cities all day on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening for the much of the metro, with an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow expected in the Twin Cities by end of day. Even heavier snow will fall over southern Minnesota with 8 to 12 inches possible.

Icy and snow covered roads led to crashes and spinouts across the state, with nearly 200 crashes reported Monday, and conditions may be worse by the Tuesday evening commute.

Winds will gust near 30 mph during the evening drive cutting down visibility to just a few hundred feet in spots.

Snow will begin to slide southeast by late Tuesday night, with clouds exiting quickly overnight. Clear skies and a fresh layer of snow will make for a very cold start on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the single digits around the metro with wind chills between -5 and -10.

If you’re counting on this being our last snowstorm, don’t bet on it. There’s another chance of snow in the forecast for Sunday into Monday.