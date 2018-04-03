MADISON, Wis. (AP/WCCO) — Wisconsin voters have decided they want to keep the state treasurer position, even though its duties have been all but eliminated.

Voters on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment to eliminate the position that has been around since before Wisconsin was a state.

The Legislature has shrunk duties of the treasurer in recent years, increasing the pressure to do away with the office altogether.

Proponents of eliminating the office say it’s worth it to save taxpayers the $70,000 salary for the position and the $227,000 biannual cost of running the office.

But opponents say the position should be retained and strengthened to be a financial watchdog. The vote means the next treasurer will be elected to a four-year term in November.

The mayor of Hudson, meanwhile, will soon be out of a job. Mayor John G. Hoggatt was up for re-election this cycle, but lost to city council president Rich O’Connor by a margin of just 67 votes, according to the unofficial results posted to St. Croix County’s website.

