WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Big Lake, Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Fatal Crash, Juan Carlos Garcia-Morales, Matthew Barthel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old man was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday in a February crash that left a 33-year-old Big Lake man dead.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Morales had been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Feb. 22 crash. According to court documents, Garcia-Morales ran a red light before hitting a vehicle being driven by 33-year-old Matthew Barthel of Big Lake. Barthel was pronounced dead at the scene.

garcia morales big lake crash Driver Convicted In Crash That Killed Big Lake Man

(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities responded to the crash at about 7:55 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 17/81 in Big Lake Township. Garcia-Morales was driving a Jeep westbound on Highway 10 when he went through a red light and hit a Mazda, driven by Barthel, who has heading south on County Road 81 to his job with the Monticello School District.

Garcia-Morales suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Blood test results showed he had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Garcia-Morales will be sentenced June 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch