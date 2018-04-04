WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Brady Adrian, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Ryan Sinclair, Melody Gray, Officer-Involved Shootings, Trooper Mark Peterson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The Clay County Attorney’s Office says two officers involved in shootings have been cleared.

In one case, Clay County Deputy Ryan Sinclair shot and wounded Brady Adrian in Sabin in February. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sinclair and another deputy encountered Adrian holding a knife at a home in Sabin. Authorities say Adrian grabbed the deputy’s stun gun and used in on Sinclair before Sinclair shot him. Adrian is facing five felony charges.

In the other case, state Trooper Mark Peterson shot and wounded Melody Gray in Clay County last month along Interstate 94 near Moorhead. Authorities say the shooting was justified because Gray had attempted to shoot the trooper with a handgun that failed to fire. Gray is facing attempted first-degree murder and other felony counts.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch