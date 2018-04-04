WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Crash, Drunken Driving, Fatal Crash, Kanyi Lee Williams, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Criminal vehicular homicide charges have been filed against the man accused in a drunken driving crash in St. Paul last week that left one of his passengers dead.

kanyi williams deadly st paul crash Homicide Charges Filed Against Driver In St. Paul Drunken Driving Crash

(credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Kanyi Lee Williams, 22, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the Friday evening crash, documents filed in Ramsey County show. Earlier this week, he was also charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation.

According to a criminal complaint, Williams was drunk when he crashed a Honda CRV into a utility poll near light rail tracks at the intersection of University and Chatsworth avenues.

Three passengers were in the car. One of them, 21-year-old Deshawn Perry, died Monday from his injuries. Monday was also his birthday.

In an interview with police, Williams told authorities he had several glasses of hard liquor before getting behind the wheel. He said that traffic caused him to “freak out,” swerve hard and crash.

If convicted of the criminal vehicular homicide charges, Williams faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch