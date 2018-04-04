WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Mapleton Fire Department is mourning the loss one of its own while in the line of duty last week.

Officials say firefighter Timothy Royce suffered an apparent heart attack last Friday after responding to two emergency calls. He was found by co-workers in the early morning hours of March 30. Royce was 58.

tim royce firefighter death Mapleton Firefighter Dies In The Line Of Duty

(credit: Mapleton Fire Department)

Royce joined the Mapleton Fire Department in 2001 and had previously served as second assistant chief. He leaves behind two children, a 24-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son.

A visitation for Royce will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato. A memorial service will be held for Royce on Sunday at Maple River High School, and after the service, he’ll be transported back to Mankato accompanied by a procession.

