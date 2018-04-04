MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Wednesday marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and thousands of people will come together in cities across the country to remember his life and legacy.

Here in Minnesota, Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis will ring its carillon bells in his honor.

They will ring 39 times at 6:05 p.m. for the years he was alive and the time the news of his death was made public 50 years ago.

At the Minnesota Historical Society on Tuesday night, people also came together to discuss King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

It’s a part of a series happening there looking at historical items from the year 1968.

A candlelight vigil is also planned at the King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

Memorial events will also take place at the site of the assassination, the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, which has since been converted into the National Civil Rights Museum.