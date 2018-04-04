MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Odds are, more than a few Minnesotans have taken to quoting Prince in the last 48 hours: “Sometimes it Snows in April.”

Well, the Twin Cities have just seen the largest April snow event since before Prince even wrote that song — the largest in 34 years, in fact.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport measured 9 inches of snow during the event. Northeast Minneapolis saw over 10 inches. Many other parts of the Twin Cities reported more than a half foot.

Incredible snow totals from Monday/Tuesday. Biggest April snowstorm in 34 years. Now comes the cold. We could see record cold temperatures Thursday through Sunday. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/70PYCntUaD — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 4, 2018

Plows have been very busy over the past couple of days. The State Patrol reports there were more than 400 crashes and another 400 spinouts or vehicles off the road around the state; of those, 32 involved injuries.

As grumpy as the fresh snow has made most Minnesotans, the cherry on top of this winter blast sundae is the incredibly cold air that’s moving its way into the region.

Yep — it’s abnormally cold in #MNwx and #WIwx today; in fact, as I mentioned this weekend, we’re sharing in the coldest air in North America. The world as a whole, however, is still warmer than average. #climatechange pic.twitter.com/W2XwOQiRo5 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 4, 2018

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that Minnesota could see record cold temperatures stretching from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday marks the Twins’ home opener. Brickman says the first pitch temperature will be in the 30s.

“The coldest on record was 36 degrees in 2013, but we could see something tomorrow we’ve never seen at a Target Field home opener. Snow showers are possible tomorrow afternoon,” Brickman said.