(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced which road construction projects it intends to tackle this summer.

MnDOT has come up with a list of 253 road and bridge projects at a cost just over $1 billion.

One project is to install a MnPASS lane as part of the Interstate 35W/Interstate 94 project in Minneapolis. Minnesota’s Transportation Commissioner says that will really help manage congestion in that area.

Additional project MnDOT highlighted include repair on the concrete along Highway 169 in Belle Plaine, resurfacing the six miles of interstate just south of the I-35 split in Forest Lake, and replacement of the Elm Creek bridges at Highway 169 in Champlin.

Some of the projects are already underway, and Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle said that they are “critical investments” in the state’s aging transportation network.

“We will repave roads, repair and paint bridges, replace culverts and rehabilitate structures such as the Stillwater Lift Bridge,” Zelle said.

There were also 29 other multimodal projects identified Wednesday morning, costing a total of $32 million.