MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities hit close to a record low Wednesday morning. This came a day after the biggest April snowfall in 34 years.

So, when it comes to April snow, what is normal?

“If you took just today, it has never been as cold as it was this morning with this much snow on the ground in April in the twin cities, ever,” said Minnesota assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay.

It was a low of eight degrees with six inches of snow of the ground.

“We’ve never had that combination of ‘winter power’ for April,” Boulay said.

It’s not unusual to have snow in Minnesota in April.

The monthly average for the Twin Cities is 2.5 inches.

In April 2013, it snowed 11.6 inches. In April 2014, it snowed 6 inches. During the Aprils of 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017, it snowed less than an inch.

Temperatures this April so far have been below normal.

Single digits are rare this month. The average April temperature in the Twin Cities is a high of 52 degrees and a low of 32 degrees. The record high for early April was 86 degrees in 1991.

“It’s usually one extreme or the other,” Boulay said.

The latest it has snowed in Minnesota was June 4, 1935. That was 1.5 inches in Mizpah. As for the Twin Cities, the latest measurable snow was May 24, 1925.