Minnesotans Remember Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Wednesday marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and thousands of people will come together in cities across the country to remember his life and legacy.

Lake Elmo Elementary Teacher Uses Yoga To Calm StudentsWe know first graders can have a lot of energy. However, in Mrs. Annelise Aaro’s class at Lake Elmo Elementary, they are focused and calm. How she uses her love of yoga to benefit students is what makes Mrs. Aaro an Excellent Educator.