MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal investigators are still trying to figure-out a clear motive behind the shooting at YouTube headquarters.

Relatives of Nasim Aghdam say she was angry with YouTube’s payment policies.

Aghdam wounded three employees before taking her own life.

The workplace shooting raises questions about what employees should do when they encounter an active shooter situation.

“You hear gunfire, the first thing you want to do is find an exit,” said Randy Ferris, the manager at Stock and Barrel gun club in Chanhassen.

He stresses situational awareness, and urges people to be “relaxed but alert.” He advises that people put down phones and take out their earbuds.

“When a crisis occurs that you are unprepared for, the natural reaction to it is to be frozen in fear, panic or be in denial that something is occurring,” he said.

For years companies and schools have drilled to survive fires. Ferris applies the same drilling to an active shooter.

“Businesses need to relate that to the threat of violence,” he said.

First, it means escaping from the threat, if possible.

In the end, it could come down to being prepared to fight – with simple objects, such as a fire extinguisher or bottled water.

Ferris says most Twin Cities workplaces are finally starting to enact active shooter planning.