MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The computer network at Allina Health is back up and running after an outage affected all their facilities.

Hospitals went into standard offline procedures Wednesday evening. The website was also down overnight.

When WCCO called a facility early Thursday morning morning, they told us everything appeared to be up and running.

Allina owns or operates 12 hospitals and more than 100 clinics throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The spokesperson last night said this outage did not impact patient care.

We have not heard what caused the outage.