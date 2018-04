A picture of a woman doing the dishes. (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Household chores are never really fun, but a new study shows which one may be the worst.

The study found that women who do most of the dishwashing have more issues with their relationships than women who split the dishes with their partner.

The study’s lead author says it’s like because washing dishes is basically kind of gross, and mostly thankless — in other words, no one gets complimented on their dishwashing skills.