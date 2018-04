(credit: City Of Eden Prairie)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Eden Prairie are asking for the public’s help after a 26-year-old man went missing.

According to police, Matthew Flynn of Eden Prairie was last seen Monday evening on foot along Highway 212 west of Norwood Young America.

Police say he may be in need of medical help.

Anyone with information on his location should call Eden Prairie police at 952-949-6200.