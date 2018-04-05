Michael Campbell (credit: Henn. Co. Jail/CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who crashed his car, killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, is set to be sentenced Thursday.

A jury found Michael Campbell guilty last month of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Friends of the 21-year-old say he was drunk the night of the crash last September.

Ria Patel, a junior at St. Thomas University, died from her injuries.

In court, Campbell tried to blame it on Patel, telling the jury she grabbed his face while he was driving and gave him a kiss. He also told investigators he ran from the scene after being “traumatized” by the sight of Patel’s injuries.

Campbell was on the run for two days before being arrested in Wright County.

Campbell has five driving-related convictions on his record. He was recently on probation for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in January. He also has convictions for careless driving and having marijuana in his car.

Campbell faces four years in prison, but prosecutors planned to ask the judge to give him even more time behind bars.