MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday, so you might be Workin’ for the Weekend!

There are some great events taking place in the Twin Cities, including a circus with elephants and a chance to run a race on the field of TCF Bank Stadium.

Goldy’s Run

Join thousands of runners on the beautiful route through the University of Minnesota.

Goldy’s Run is this Sunday.

Choose between a 5k on campus or a 10 mile that runs along the Mississippi River.

All races start at TCF Bank Stadium and finish on the 50-yard line.

Osman Shrine Circus

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is this weekend!

It’s the longest continuously running Shrine Circus in America.

This show features all kinds of acts, including lions, tigers and elephants.

Performances are this Thursday through Sunday at the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Minneapolis Home and Garden Show

Head to the Minneapolis Convention Center to get home renovation and landscape ideas.

It’s the final weekend for the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show.

The show is sure to inspire homeowners with more than 1,000 experts sharing new ideas and offering advice as well as hundreds of exhibits all related to home, gardening, remodeling, and home décor.

Firkin Fest

Finally, something for beer aficionados.

The 11th Annual Firkin Fest is this Saturday at the Happy Gnome.

This year’s festival will include 60+ one of a kind firkins from breweries around Minnesota and across the United States.

Breweries include: Steel Toe, Indeed, Fulton, Surly, Summit, and Bad Weather just to name a few.

As always, the Golden Firkin will be awarded to the People Choice Award.