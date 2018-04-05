(credit: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store via Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan isn’t a stranger to using its sign in a controversial way.

In 2015, the store caused a social media uproar when it posted “Join The Movement #CaramelApplesMatter on its big yellow sign.

Now, in 2018, the store is using the recent bout of winter-like April weather to get a reaction out of the public.

On Tuesday, the candy store posted the below image. It shows the sign, which reads “In Only Two Years Trump Fixed Global Warming”.

The post garnered mixed reactions. Some advised the store to keep politics out of their posts, some noted that President Donald Trump’s only been in office for 14 and a half months, and others countered with freedom of speech.

The candy store has its own thoughts: “The only thing funnier than this sign is all these comments and memes! Lol!”