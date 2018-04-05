MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rally is planned in support of a Minnesota professor and his wife who are being deported.

Dr. Mzenga Wanyama was told last month to make plans to return to Kenya. He and his wife are required to show up to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at Fort Snelling Thursday, where they’ll be expected to share their plans to leave.

They have three children — two are “dreamers” and one is a U.S. citizen.

“The separation of the family, that has been a threat on our heads for a long time,” Wanyama said.

Wanyama is an English professor at Augsburg College. He sought political asylum when his visa expired, but a judge denied it.

One of Wanyama’s former students organized a petition on change.org to help out.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to be at a rally at noon outside the ICE office to highlight the professor’s contributions to his students and speak against his deportation.