The 1936 Yankees, the 1975 Reds, the 1992 Blue Jays … why do some teams succeed while other do not? These teams operated in much different times and environments, but are there common themes in their stories? In fact, yes, there are.

The Moneyball strategy (as depicted in Michael Lewis’s fine book) is not the first (nor the last) example of how new ideas and innovative management have transformed the way teams are assembled. In Pursuit of Pennants examines and analyzes a number of compelling, winning baseball teams over the past hundred-plus years, along with how the evolving environment created opportunities for innovation.

