MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are many reasons to love Opening Day.

“It’s the best time of the year,” one fan said.

“I’m ready for beer,” another fan said.

And nothing says opening game day in Minnesota like hot dogs and winter hats.

“We don’t care, we’re from the Bold North, right,” Joey Fritz of Apple Valley said.

Fritz celebrated her 43rd Twins home opener.

“We love baseball and we’re lucky to have this great facility to come and watch them so we’re always going to be here,” Fritz said.

Fans lined up waiting for the gates to open, and the early birds got to shake hands or get a hug with Hall of Famer Rod Carew. Then, they get that view.

“I’m a big baseball fan and just coming to the ballpark — it’s the perfect ballpark really,” Jason Keller of St. Louis Park said.

While it was unseasonably cold, you didn’t hear fans complaining.

“People sit on ice fishing for hours upon hours. If you love baseball you do the same,” Twins fan Eric said.

After a playoff run last year, Twins fans are hopeful about the season.

“I think we’ll at least make the playoffs,” one fan said. “I’m confident that we’ll get into the playoffs.”

So just ignore Mother Nature, because it’s still baseball season.

Which means summer cant be too far away.

“It’s time to get out here and see the Twins,” Fritz said.

Fans said the sun really made a difference earlier in the game. So with those night games next week and more cold on the way, bundle up Twins fans.