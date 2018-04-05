MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What makes Opening Day at Target Field so special are the sights and sounds of the game day experience.

One woman there has one of the most unique jobs in Major League Baseball — Sue Nelson, also known as “the organ lady.”

“This is the best spot in the house,” she said.

Perched above the field and seats, you’ll find the brightest smile in the ballpark.

“It’s so fun,” Sue said. “I really think my main thing up here is for the kids. Just get them excited about music.”

Sue Nelson is a bit of an attraction in her own right. She is, after all, “the organ ;ady.”

“I’m from southern Minnesota, and so I see people all the time — old students or old students families,” she said.

With her fingers on the keys and her feet on the pedals, Sue keeps one eye on the game, playing the perfect rally song for the situation on the field, and at the plate — just like a cheerleader.

“That’s really all I do,” she said.

The sound is a throwback to the simple days of ballparks, and Sue is only one of two stadium organ players who perform surrounded by fans.

“I always say my favorite song is ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame,’ because it’s the only song I get to play from the beginning to the end,” she said.

Don’t tell anyone at Target Field, but like any good Minnesotan, hockey is Sue’s first love. From peewees to the pros, Sue has provided the tunes at hockey games for decades.

You can stop up and see Sue at every game.