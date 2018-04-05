(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Avon police officer was honored Thursday morning with the Congressional Badge of Bravery for his actions during an attack at Crossroads Center Mall in St. Cloud.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer hosted the ceremony for Officer Jason Falconer at the St. Cloud Police Department.

Falconer was off-duty in September 2016 when a man in a security uniform started stabbing shoppers at Crossroads Center in St. Cloud. Officer Falconer shot and killed Dahir Adan when he lunged at him with a knife.

Falconer, who has avoided media attention since the incident, spoke publicly at the event. He thanked the St. Cloud Police Department, the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, the FBI and his family and friends.

“It’s over. It’s done. We move on, and I just want to thank everybody for their support,” Falconer said.

In 2008, Congress passed the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Act to honor exceptional acts of bravery from law enforcement.

Watch the honoring ceremony here:

