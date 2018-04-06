Filed Under:Bloomington, Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five co-defendants are each sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for a home invasion in Bloomington that left a 19-year-old dead.

Megan Cater, 20, and Briana Martinson, 21, were both sentenced to 162 months; Alex Streit, 20, and Noah Peterson, 21, received 153 months; and Tarrance Murphy, received a 240-month sentence in the April 2017 incident that left Corey Elder dead. The defendants also reportedly stole drugs and an Xbox from the home.

bloomington shooting mug shots Five People Sentenced To Prison For Bloomington Home Invasion, Murder

(From the top, left to right: Megan Cater, Briana Martinson, and Noah Peterson. From the bottom, left to right: Tarrance Murphy, Alec Streit and Maurice Verser)

In court Friday, prosecutors say the victim’s family and his girlfriend — who was assaulted in the incident — gave victim impact statements.

A sixth co-defendant, 34-year-old Maurice Verse, will be sentenced next week.

