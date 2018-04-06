MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five co-defendants are each sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for a home invasion in Bloomington that left a 19-year-old dead.

Megan Cater, 20, and Briana Martinson, 21, were both sentenced to 162 months; Alex Streit, 20, and Noah Peterson, 21, received 153 months; and Tarrance Murphy, received a 240-month sentence in the April 2017 incident that left Corey Elder dead. The defendants also reportedly stole drugs and an Xbox from the home.

In court Friday, prosecutors say the victim’s family and his girlfriend — who was assaulted in the incident — gave victim impact statements.

A sixth co-defendant, 34-year-old Maurice Verse, will be sentenced next week.