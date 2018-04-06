(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If this cold weather has you down, why not exercise for 10 minutes?

That’s the amount of time researchers at the University of Michigan say it takes for exercise to make a significant difference in a person’s mood.

The study also showed it didn’t matter what type of exercise you choose to do. Everything from aerobics, stretching and balance exercises all helped.

“The odds ratio of being happy was 52 percent higher for people who were categorized as very active, dropping to almost 30 percent for the sufficiently active, and 20 percent for the insufficiently active,” Newsweek reported.