This week’s pet guest is Kay Kay!

From our friends at the Animal Humane Society:

“Kay Kay is a 5-year-old Mountain Cur mix who originally came to Animal Humane Society from one of our transport partners in Mississippi. Kay Kay is very easy going and very loving. She likes to cuddle up and enjoys a good nap. Mountain Curs are known for being loyal companions and Kay Kay is sure to make a wonderful addition to the family.”

