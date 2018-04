MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting near downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on the 700 block of 14th Street East.

A man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries. Police said the injuries were believed to be significant.

Investigators were able to speak to the victim and are searching for a suspect.