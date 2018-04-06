MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Domino’s pizza delivery man is recovering after someone shot him in an apparent robbbery near downtown Minneapolis.

It happened near some apartments on the 700 block of East 14th Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors found the delivery driver slumped on the sidewalk after being shot in the face.

“Three or four police officers were sitting right there by the sign and telling him, ‘Stay with us, stay with us,'” neighbor Fabiana Reinert said. “He was sitting down though, but also able to walk to the ambulance.”

A security camera across the street may have recorded the crime. Police have not arrested anyone and Dominos is not releasing any information on the condition of the employee.