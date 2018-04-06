Filed Under:Atlanta, Lawsuits

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally “pocket-dialed” his boss.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that James Stephens was talking to his wife in 2016 about his boss, Georgia Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Director Mike Coan, who is a former state lawmaker.

At the time, Stephens didn’t realize that he had pocket-dialed Coan, who could hear the conversation. Not liking what he had heard, Coan told Stephens he could resign or be fired.

Stephens has now filed a lawsuit, arguing that Coan knew he’d been inadvertently pocket-dialed, but continued to listen to the conversation, violating Stephens’ privacy.

Coan says he is immune from Georgia’s eavesdropping law because he was acting as a state employee.

