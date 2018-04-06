(credit: Jupiter Images)

Chef/Host/Author Dustin Harder is in Minneapolis for a book signing event at The Herbivorous Butcher.

Harder is the host and creator of the original vegan travel culinary series, The Vegan Roadie. A plant based personal chef, author, recipe developer and graduate of the Natural Gourmet Instiutute in NYC, he believes plants not only make the world a beautiful place but a tastier one as well!

