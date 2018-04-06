MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two commissioners are scheduled to tour a facility that is part of Gov. Mark Dayton’s public works proposal calling for the improvement of state facilities.

One of those is the Department of Human Services’ sex offender program at the St. Peter campus.

To ensure the program remains well equipped to treat these individuals, Dayton has proposed a more than $16 million investment for it. The money would be used to tackle deferred maintenance at the facility.

The human services department’s acting commissioner spoke about what the money would go toward, including a remodeling of a few buildings on the lower campus to create more bed space.

Some of the money would also go toward building two secured facilities on campus for the sex offenders who have medical needs and need an assisted living type setting.

The kitchen area is also in need of upgrades to the heating, cooling, and ventilation systems.