MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You might as well call it Super Bowl LII’s purple window dressing — all those banners and signs that adorned U.S. Bank stadium and downtown streets and made the “Bold North” so welcoming.

“This is just a small sample,” Michel Wong, head of the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center, said.

Hundreds of printed fabric signs of all sizes and weights. When the game was over and NFL bosses left town, they insisted that the signs not go into landfills. Instead, the fabric graphics were offered to 30 Minnesota nonprofit organizations. The charities could auction the items off and pocket the profit.

“This is just an example of a really cool football banner,” Wong said.

In the Salvation Army’s downtown Minneapolis chapel are draped a few of some 160 banners the organization was given. From players to pennants, Super Bowl LII logos that measure a few feet to many which are much more massive.

“That’s why the NFL didn’t want it to go to landfills, they wanted it to go to local charities to help throughout the community,” Wong said.

The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center will benefit from the merchandise, which is being live auctioned over the next several days on eBay.

From Gronkowski and Brady banners to fence covers and logos — they’re perfect for those very, very large man caves, bars or garages.

Jason Roberts credits the Salvation Army’s program for turning his troubled life around.

“I was at the end, my last ropes,” Roberts said. “An eight-time felon, and I really had nowhere to turn and the Salvation Army saved my life.”

Now, these unique Super Bowl souvenirs will no doubt save some more.

“Absolutely it is, absolutely. It’s a great thing and we’re really happy to be a part of it,” Wong said.

You can check out and place bids on all 160 items on eBay Deadlines for bidding are Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11. All items must be paid for at the Salvation Army store where they will be picked up, and shipping is not available.