MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Attacks on postal workers by dogs in Minneapolis were down in 2017, according to new rankings from the United States Postal Service.

Twenty-seven postal workers were attacked by dogs in Minneapolis in 2017, compared to 43 in 2016.

USPS ranked 30 cities from first to 17th by number of workers attacked by dogs, with Houston coming in first with 71 attacks. Cities with the same number of attacks shared a numerical ranking. Minneapolis was ranked 14th, tied with Charlotte, North Carolina, and Philadelphia.

In 2016, St. Paul was ranked in the top 30 with 26 attacks. Minnesota’s capital city was not ranked in 2017, indicating that side of the river saw a drop in attacks as well.

Nationwide, 6,244 postal employees were attacked by dogs last year – more than 500 fewer than the 6,755 attacks in 2016. USPS cited technology in the scanners used by mail carriers as the reason for the decline. When customers schedule package pickups, they are asked to indicate whether a dog is on the property. Postal employees are then notified of any dogs in their area.

