MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The late start to spring isn’t just frustrating for many Minnesotans. It’s also had an impact on businesses that rely on milder weather.

“Our plan was to hike around Minnehaha Falls,” Erica Moore of St. Paul said. “But they are closed.”

Moore brought her family from out of town to see the Falls and grab a bite to eat at the Sea Salt Eatery.

The popular seasonal restaurant was locked up. It opened as scheduled on Easter weekend, but closed again so the ice covered tables could thaw out.

“This isn’t the first time it’s happened,” Minnehaha Falls Nursery Owner Bob Lindgren said.

Lindgren has been down the street at the Minehaha Falls Nursery for 25 years.

WCCO caught him on a slow day. Last year he said business was booming in April.

“Normally you’ve got people coming in getting their beds ready, soils and such and there’s just none of that going on until at least the snow is gone,” Lindgren said.

At Afton Alps, east of the Twin Cities, they’re on hold from all activities. The ski season ended and golfers have to wait.

“We have an 18 hole golf course, disc golf and also foot golf and right now it’s all under about 6 inches of snow,” general manager Joe Yasis said.

Even once the snow melts, crews will need some time to put up flags, markers, and getting the grass to grow.

“We take the weather as it comes,” Yasis said.

On the Sea Salt Eatery’s Facebook page they said they donated a lot of the fish they had stocked up on to local food shelves. They said come rain or shine or snow they will reopen on April 12.

Afton Alps plans to open for summer activities at the end of the month.

WCCO called around and checked with other local golf courses. The majority said the best bet is to check their Facebook pages for up-to-date information on opening times.