MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school faculty member is in custody in western Wisconsin Friday morning.

The St. Croix County Sheriff says they were contacted by police in Missouri. That agency told them a child was shown sexually explicit images and videos by an adult with the Glenwood City School District.

The faculty member was taken into custody after authorities searched that person’s Glenwood City home.

They’re withholding the faculty member’s name until formal charges are filed.

The sheriff does say there is no indication students in the Glenwood City School District were victims.