CBS News (BERLIN) — Police in the western German city of Muenster said a vehicle crashed into a crowd there Saturday, killing several people and injuring others. A German police spokesman said three people were killed and 20 were injured, according to the Associated Press reports.

The spokesperson for the local police in Muenster said a minivan crashed into a group of people in the city center, and that the driver shot and killed himself immediately after crashing into the crowd.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was terror related. According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of a motive, the AFP reports. Police also urged people not to spread “speculation” about the incident.

Police say a suspicious object has been found in the van that ran into the crowd. They say they’re still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it’s dangerous. Police told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash on Saturday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “our thoughts are with the victims and their families” who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter called the crash Saturday “terrible news.”

Images on German TV showed police and fire vehicles clustered around a street in the center of the city.

Germany has experienced a number of terror attacks in recent years, including through the use of vehicles. In December 2016, a truck plowed into a crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.