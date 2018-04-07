Filed Under:Hopkins, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash after a brief police chase Friday afternoon.

Thirty-year-old David Phillip Baxter died at the scene after he struck another vehicle head-on on Minnetonka Boulevard near Atwater Street in Hopkins.

Police attempted to pull over Baxter for speeding, but he did not comply. Officers chased him for 2.5 miles before calling off the chase.

State Patrol said Baxter tried to pass traffic in the eastbound lanes of Minnetonka Boulevard, entering the westbound lanes and hitting another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, 59-year-old Karen Ann Webster, was still hospitalized in critical condition Saturday.

