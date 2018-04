MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The body of a missing man was found in western Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Eric Scott of Appleton had been missing since Sunday. His body was found in a grassy area near the intersection of 330th Street and 500th Avenue, just north of Fairfield.

Scott’s car was found on 490th Avenue, south of 330th Street.

Authorities had been searching for Scott for at least three days via both ground and air.