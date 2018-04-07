RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Two Minnesota residents remain jailed after authorities discovered 85 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Lao Songying, of Minneapolis, and 41-year-old Yia Yang, of St. Paul, were eastbound on I-90 east of Rapid City when they were stopped for speeding Thursday. A deputy who smelled marijuana and searched their pickup truck discovered the drug.

The man and woman were each charged with possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana and intending to distribute a pound or more of marijuana.

Online records say they remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bail apiece following initial court appearances Friday. The records don’t list attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

They’re due back in court April 20.

