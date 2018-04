MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Ramsey Friday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says police responded to the one-vehicle rollover crash just before 11 p.m. It was on the 15000 block of St. Francis Boulevard. The 20-year-old was found dead in the road and is believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

A 21-year-old who was in the vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he has minor injuries.