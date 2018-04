BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — For many young people, prom is one of the biggest nights of their lives, which is why Shriners Hospitals for Children Twin Cities is going the extra mile for patients who are going to miss it at their schools.

Saturday night, teens danced away at an event center in Bloomington. But before that, they were pampered by cosmetology students in Woodbury.

WCCO photojournalist Lewis Karpel was there to capture all of the magic. Watch the video above for the full story.