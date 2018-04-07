MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students and lawmakers around Minnesota will be taking part in the national “Town Hall for Our Lives” effort Saturday on gun violence.

This follows last month’s “March For Our Lives” event in Washington, D.C., as well as cities across the country. Students are calling for a stop to gun violence after 14 people were killed during a school shooting in Florida. The purpose of Saturday’s town halls is to have face-to-face conversations with elected representatives.

The first event is at Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park at 1 p.m. Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen has been invited, but it’s not clear if he will attend.

In St. Paul, DFL candidate for governor Erin Murphy is hosting a town hall at the Wellstone Center at 2 p.m. It will include students, survivors, legislators, and gun violence prevention advocacy organizations.