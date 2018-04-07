Filed Under:Erik Paulsen, Erin Murphy, Local TV, March For Our Lives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students and lawmakers around Minnesota will be taking part in the national “Town Hall for Our Lives” effort Saturday on gun violence.

This follows last month’s “March For Our Lives” event in Washington, D.C., as well as cities across the country. Students are calling for a stop to gun violence after 14 people were killed during a school shooting in Florida. The purpose of Saturday’s town halls is to have face-to-face conversations with elected representatives.

The first event is at Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park at 1 p.m. Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen has been invited, but it’s not clear if he will attend.

In St. Paul, DFL candidate for governor Erin Murphy is hosting a town hall at the Wellstone Center at 2 p.m. It will include students, survivors, legislators, and gun violence prevention advocacy organizations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch