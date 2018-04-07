MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teacher from western Wisconsin has been arrested for sharing inappropriate photos and videos with a teenager.

Peter Gaustad, who is now on administrative leave, is a social studies teacher for Glenwood City Schools. Police in Missouri contaced the St. Croix County Sheriff and said Gaustad showed sexually explicit images and videos to a 15-year-old girl in Missouri.

The sheriff says there is no indication students in Glenwood City received similar photos or videos. Gaustad is facing several charges, including sexual exploitation of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.