MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau expressed his sorrow Saturday over the crash in Canada that left several members of a junior league hockey team dead.

“It’s the saddest thing I’ve heard in a long time,” Boudreau said, adding that his sympathies went to the victims’ families.

The fatal crash happened Friday night in Saskatchewan. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a semi.

Fifteen hockey players and staff died. Fourteen others were injured. The semi driver was not hurt.

A vigil for the victims is slated for Sunday night in Canada.

