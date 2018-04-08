Alexander Kempt paddles past the Baroque Palace in a hollowed out pumpkin as he takes part in the German Pumpkin Boat Championship on Sept. 16, 2012 in Ludwigsburg, Germany. The 40 participants of the competition may either use one of the pumpkin boats furnished by the organizers or can use a self-made boat constructed of a pumpkin weighing 200 kilograms or more. Competitors must be at least 14 years old and able to swim.(credit: BERND WEISSBROD/AFP/GettyImages)