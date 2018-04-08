Filed Under:Downtown Minneapolis, Fire, North Loop, Red Rabbit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A downtown Minneapolis restaurant that sustained damage in a fire last week reopened for business on Sunday.

Red Rabbit in the North Loop of Minneapolis had to close after a fire broke out in the kitchen on Thursday. Restaurant officials say the fire was discovered at about 9:30 a.m., and the restaurant was not open at the time. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Restaurant owner Luke Shimp, who also owns Red Cow, said “The fire was contained to the kitchen area and the damage was pretty minimal. It did require a bit of clean-up and repair, but we’re ready to go and anxious to welcome guests again.”

Red Rabbit reopened for business at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch