MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A downtown Minneapolis restaurant that sustained damage in a fire last week reopened for business on Sunday.

Red Rabbit in the North Loop of Minneapolis had to close after a fire broke out in the kitchen on Thursday. Restaurant officials say the fire was discovered at about 9:30 a.m., and the restaurant was not open at the time. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Restaurant owner Luke Shimp, who also owns Red Cow, said “The fire was contained to the kitchen area and the damage was pretty minimal. It did require a bit of clean-up and repair, but we’re ready to go and anxious to welcome guests again.”

Red Rabbit reopened for business at 4 p.m. Sunday.