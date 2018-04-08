MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Jason Lewis says he is confident he will win a repeat victory in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District this November.

In 2016, Lewis won in an upset over Democrat Angie Craig, who was ahead in pre-election polls and outspent him 4 to 1.

Craig is widely expected to win the party’s endorsement later this month setting up a re-match in November.

In that 2016 race, there was a strong showing by an independent candidate, Paula Overby, who finished third with 28,000 votes.

Lewis’ margin of victory was less than 7,000 votes.

Lewis has for the most part been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s policies.

On social media and in public forums, Lewis has been criticized for not holding public town halls meeting.

He disputed that on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“I have held a number of town halls, employee town halls, telephone town halls, but I am not here to hold the first Democratic rally of 2018,” he said. “I communicate with constituents every day and they know where I stand.”

Craig is not the only Democrat running for the chance to beat Lewis.

Also running for the DFL nomination is Rosemount teacher and football coach Jeff Erdmann.