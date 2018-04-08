(credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation Sunday morning following a house fire in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Fire Department says that crews knocked down flames on the second floor of a duplex on the 100 block of Douglas Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 4 a.m., evacuated the building and quickly extinguished the fire.

One resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.