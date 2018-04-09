Filed Under:Al Loehlein, Anoka, Bill Hudson, Isaiah Montrell Thomas, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who murdered a 95-year-old grandfather in his Anoka home will be sentenced this afternoon.

Isaiah Thomas, 28, pleaded guilty last month. He admitted that he broke into Albert Loehlein’s home in November 2016 and beat him to death before ransacking the house.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors say Thomas was awaiting sentencing on another burglary case.

Loehlein worked for WCCO Radio for decades taking care of the transmitter in Coon Rapids.

Thomas will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Monday in Anoka County Court.

Al Loehlein (credit: Loehlein Family)

Loehlein’s family issued a statement following the guilty plea:

The immediate response of the police and sheriff’s office and the outstanding work of the law enforcement agencies helped to solve the brutal murder of our Dad in his home in an incredibly swift time frame. The professionalism and skills of everyone involved in solving and prosecuting this crime demonstrates their dedication to the safety of the citizens.

